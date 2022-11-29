WATCH: Atlanta United FC names Garth Lagerway as President/CEO

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As soccer fans across metro Atlanta gather to cheer on Team USA in the 2022 World Cup, a local soccer team is sharing some excitement of their own.

Atlanta United FC has named its new president and CEO and it’s none other than soccer legend Garth Lagerwey. The team is set to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. EST where Lagerway is expected to deliver remarks.

RELATED: Atlanta United names Garth Lagerwey Club President and CEO

Lagerwey comes to Atlanta after leading the Seattle Sounders FC to their 2022 Concacaf Champions League title earlier this year. Before his move to Seattle, he served as General Manager/Senior Vice President of Soccer Operations for Real Salt Lake.

The Duke University graduate is also a former goalkeeper for the Kansas City Wizards, Dallas Burn and Miami Fusion.

“I see the opportunity to lead Atlanta United as a dream come true for me,” said Lagerwey. “The opportunity to take on the chief executive role at a club with incredible ownership, unmatched resources and infrastructure, and the amazing fan support this club has enjoyed from the start, all made this move the perfect next step in my career. Honestly, it’s the chance of a lifetime and I could not be more excited to get to Atlanta and get to work.”

To watch the full press conference at 10:30 a.m. EST, click here.

SIMILAR STORIES:

Fans of Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United among nation’s happiest

WATCH: Monica Pearson One on One with Atlanta United’s Carlos Bocanegra

Atlanta United star Miles Robinson arrested, accused of misdemeanor

Atlanta United to launch MLS NEXT Pro squad in 2023

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.