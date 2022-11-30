Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

150 volunteers repair Forest Park homeless shelter

HomeAid Care Day
HomeAid Care Day(BOMA Georgia)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 150 volunteers took part in the final HomeAid Care Day of 2022. The volunteers made repairs at the Calvary Refuge Center, a homeless shelter in Forest Park.

HomeAid Care Days are led by the Building Owners and Managers Association of Georgia (BOMA Georgia) and national homebuilder Lennar. The volunteers painted 16 rooms, made roof, plumbing and electrical repairs cleaned the center. The efforts saved Calvary over $60,000.

The 16 care days in 2022 saved metro Atlanta organizations over $135,000 in maintenance and repairs.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks Food Drive
Hawks hosting holiday food drive Dec. 2
BABY SHOWER FOR BABY BORN AT ATLANTA-AREA MCDONALD'S
Couple who gave birth at McDonald’s restroom return for baby shower
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Holly Jolly celebration in midtown Atlanta
Free, festive holiday performances take over Midtown Atlanta Saturday
Interview: Nolan Madsen Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Interview: Nolan Madsen talks about Holly Jolly celebration