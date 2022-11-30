150 volunteers repair Forest Park homeless shelter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 150 volunteers took part in the final HomeAid Care Day of 2022. The volunteers made repairs at the Calvary Refuge Center, a homeless shelter in Forest Park.

HomeAid Care Days are led by the Building Owners and Managers Association of Georgia (BOMA Georgia) and national homebuilder Lennar. The volunteers painted 16 rooms, made roof, plumbing and electrical repairs cleaned the center. The efforts saved Calvary over $60,000.

The 16 care days in 2022 saved metro Atlanta organizations over $135,000 in maintenance and repairs.

