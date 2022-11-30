17-year-old girl with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old with medical issues who was reported missing since Tuesday morning.

According to Clayton County officials, Jarkira Brown was last seen at the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to officials, Brown has bipolar disorder. She is listed as 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighs 116 lbs. She has brown eyes, and black, braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clayton County police department at 770-477-3550.

