700 Atlanta children to receive free bikes ahead of the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Almost 1,000 Atlanta children are about to be gifted their very own bike, just in time for the holidays. The bikes have been donated, cleaned up, and tuned up and they’re ready to be given away.

“It is not just a bike. It is the freedom to go outside and explore. It gives kids opportunities. We also give bikes to older kids. It is not just for fun, a lot of kids will use these for transportation,” said Margie Cohen, executive director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta, understands the power a bicycle can have in a child’s life.

“We have people donate used bikes. We clean them. Prep them and then we give all of these bikes to kids in need in Atlanta,” said Cohen.

On December 10th, more than 700 Atlanta kids will pick up and take home, their very own bikes.

”We already know, because of the agencies and the organizations that we work with, what kids and families are going to come, and what size they are,” said Cohen, ”The bike is just a vehicle but it is what it means to these kids that are so important.”

