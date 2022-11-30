9-year-old boy reported missing in metro Atlanta found safe, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Roderick Streeter Jr., who was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2655 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Authorities said Roderick was last seen wearing a light blue “Kipp Strive School” polo shirt, navy blue slacks, and grey boots.

Streeter is described as 3-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 65 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately or SVU investigators at 404-546-4260.

2655 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy (WANF)

