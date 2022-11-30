Positively Georgia
Acworth man arrested for allegedly firing gun, damaging property

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Acworth man is under arrest after he allegedly fired a gun and damaged property.

Acworth police went to 3154 Parfait Pl. after receiving several 911 reports of gunshots. After arriving, they found spent casings property that had apparently taken bullet damage. Investigators interviewed and arrested Auntanesh Lankster shortly after their arrival.

Auntanesh Lankster is charged with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near roadway/highway. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunshots.

