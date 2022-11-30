Atlanta police to hold active shooter training for LGBTQ bars after Colorado Springs shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, hundreds gathered at Atlanta City Hall to honor the five victims killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs earlier this month.

“This is a human rights issue, this is not just an LGBTQ issue. This is a human rights issue, and I’m just glad the City of Atlanta has an interest and wants to protect all types of people,” said Joshua England, who attended the vigil.

RIGHT NOW: Hundreds gathering in #Atlanta to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting at Club Q.@ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Hmkb9p7Ik8 — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) November 30, 2022

Among those who spoke at the vigil was Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum who assured the crowd the department is increasing its efforts to protect LGBTQ establishments in Atlanta from similar violence.

“I want you to know you have the commitment from the Atlanta Police Department,” said Chief Schierbaum.

Chief Schierbaum said APD is not taking any threats of violence lightly, detailing a recent arrest of an Atlanta man who allegedly made a series of online threats to multiple LGBTQ nightclubs.

In an interview with Atlanta News First, Scheirbaum said the threats were specific in nature with references to gun violence.

“Anytime a weapon is even illuded to we’re concerned, and we’ve seen a lot of gun violence across the region and it’s highly concerning,” Schierbaum said. “And we saw what damage could be done in Colorado Springs with a firearm so quickly.”

Chief Scheirbaum told Atlanta News First the department is planning active shooter training specifically tailored to LGBTQ nightclubs in Atlanta.

He said that attendees will learn that if faced with an active shooter, there are three suggested avenues of action.

Schierbaum said depending on the circumstance you should evacuate, create a safe space inside the establishment, or potentially confront the attacker.

“To actually attack or engage the individual that’s causing harm and you saw that in Colorado Springs,” said Schierbaum.

“Someone that was inside that was able to stop the attack. And that is actually part of active shooter training,” he said.

Schierbaum said they’re working on the details of the active shooter training.

He said that the department has increased its patrols around Atlanta LGBTQ establishments since the Colorado Springs shooting.

“Being present to say we are here, we care about you and we’re going to do our part to keep you safe,” said Chief Schierbaum.

