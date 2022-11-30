Atlanta police looking for possible suspect in armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a possible armed robbery suspect.

The man allegedly entered a cell repair store inside the West End Mall Nov. 5 and demanded money from an employee. The employee was able to escape and lock herself in a room. The man then allegedly tried to break into the register himself, but he was unsuccessful.

He is said to be in his early 20s and 5′11″ with a Pac-Man ghost tattoo under his left eye.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.