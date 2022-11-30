Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police looking for possible suspect in armed robbery

Possible robbery suspect
Possible robbery suspect(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a possible armed robbery suspect.

The man allegedly entered a cell repair store inside the West End Mall Nov. 5 and demanded money from an employee. The employee was able to escape and lock herself in a room. The man then allegedly tried to break into the register himself, but he was unsuccessful.

He is said to be in his early 20s and 5′11″ with a Pac-Man ghost tattoo under his left eye.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected “snitch”
Person of interest in larceny from auto
Atlanta police looking for possible auto larceny suspect
Woman shot during argument over barking dog in Flowery Branch, police say
Her Name Was Hester
Rome International Film Festival to host ‘Her Name Was Hester’ encore screening