Atlanta police looking for possible auto larceny suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a possible auto larceny suspect.

Police say a woman broke into a vehicle at 1060 Wildwood Rd. Oct. 7. The victim reported that several items were stolen; her credit card was later used to buy gas at a QT in Decatur. The person of interest’s involvement was confirmed via security footage and transaction logs.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

