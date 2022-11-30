Couple who gave birth at McDonald’s restroom return for baby shower

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was last Wednesday when Alandria Worthy was having contractions and was on her way to the hospital to give birth. She had to use the restroom so she stopped at the closest McDonald’s to do so and that is when baby Nandi decided to make her way into the world.

Three employees and Worthy’s partner, Deandre Phillips, all stepped in to help deliver the baby, who has been nicknamed “Little Nugget.” The restaurant threw a baby shower for the couple at the same location where she gave birth. Worthy spoke about being back at this location one week later. She said it is surreal.

ORIGINAL STORY: Surprise delivery: Atlanta McDonald’s managers help deliver baby in the restaurant bathroom

“I was like... I don’t want to do it in here. They were like... you have no choice she is coming. So everybody tried to keep me calm. This was not the ideal plan at all,” said Worthy.

The couple was gifted plenty of diapers, wipes and other baby essentials. They also were given a $500 check from the owner/operator at the Fulton Industrial Boulevard location, Steve Akinboro.

