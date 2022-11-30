Dispute over barking dogs leads to shooting in Hall County

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a dispute over barking dogs led to a woman being shot Tuesday morning in Flowery Branch.

The Flowery Branch Police Department says around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Chattahoochie Street. They arrived and located an adult female victim standing in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspected shooter was immediately located and taken into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the dispute all started over a complaint about barking dogs. They determined that 56-year-old Fonda Spratt entered the victim’s home and confronted her about the barking dogs before pulling out a gun and firing it multiple times toward the victim, striking her twice.

Chief Christopher Hulsey stated, “This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results. There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed. I am proud of the quick response time and sound decision-making of our officers and thankful that this incident was not worse. I would also like to thank Oakwood Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.”

Spratt has been charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Aggravated Assault, Home Invasion, Reckless Conduct, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes.

Flowery Branch PD says additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

