Duluth adult day health center to stay open thanks to community support

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early for a Duluth adult day health center on the brink of closure.

Peachtree Christian Health focuses on helping aging loved ones with memory loss. The nonprofit opened in 2019 but was set to close in late December due to financial hardship. Three weeks ago, they asked for the community’s help to stay open. Many of you answered that call, proving determined to keep the center’s lights on.

Many in Gwinnett County said they could not afford financially or physically to see this place close; now they won’t have to. The center won’t be shutting its doors, thanks to hundreds of donations that poured in from across the country.

The center blew past its $500,000 goal, raising $593,000.

“We’re just as excited as everybody else,” said Pat Anne Harter who goes to PCH. “It left me speechless.”

“This means so much to me personally and to all of us,” said Barbara Albrecht who also goes to PCH. “I’m a widow now so this is great, this is my family.”

Caregivers like Nadine Rowser are also rejoicing.

“It’s just a joy in my soul that this has taken place and miracles have been performed,” said Nadine whose husband Preston goes to PCH.

The facility offers loved ones, many of which have some level of memory loss, a place of comfort and carols during the holidays.

“I don’t know what I’d do without it, it keeps my life going and my brain going,” said Albrecht.

For many families, knowing their loved ones will continue to be in a safe space well past the holiday season is the ultimate gift.

“I’m happy because he’s happy,” said Nadine Rowser. “I don’t need anything else, I don’t need anything else because he is in a place of security, a place of love.”

Click here to learn more about Peachtree Christian Health.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.