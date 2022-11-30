Positively Georgia
Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County

A family escaped an early morning house fire in Cherokee County.
A family escaped an early morning house fire in Cherokee County.(Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home on Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska around 5 a.m.

Officials say two adults were home when the fire broke out and managed to make it out safely.

CCFES responded to a residential structure fire on Indian Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska. The...

Posted by Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The fire is out. Crews are now working to salvage any belongings they can and check for any remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

