Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home on Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska around 5 a.m.

Officials say two adults were home when the fire broke out and managed to make it out safely.

The fire is out. Crews are now working to salvage any belongings they can and check for any remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

