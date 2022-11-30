FIRST ALERT: Rain has moved out; Clearing this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain has moved out of metro Atlanta with clearing skies expected this afternoon.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 66°

Normal high - 60°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

The steady rain has moved out of metro Atlanta. An isolated shower will be possible through lunch (20%), but it’ll be mostly dry, and we’ll actually see some sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Forecast in Atlanta on Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Thursday will be much colder with highs in the 50s, which is a First Alert. It’ll stay dry through the end of the week with scattered showers possible this weekend.

