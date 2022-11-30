FIRST ALERT: Rain has moved out; Clearing this afternoon
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain has moved out of metro Atlanta with clearing skies expected this afternoon.
Wednesday’s summary
High - 66°
Normal high - 60°
Chance of rain - 20%
What you need to know
The steady rain has moved out of metro Atlanta. An isolated shower will be possible through lunch (20%), but it’ll be mostly dry, and we’ll actually see some sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 60s.
Thursday will be much colder with highs in the 50s, which is a First Alert. It’ll stay dry through the end of the week with scattered showers possible this weekend.
