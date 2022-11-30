Fox Theatre announces December events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fox Theatre is gearing up for the holidays with its December events lineup. Anastasia, Louis CK and two versions of The Nutcracker are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue.

Both The Hip Hop Nutcracker and the Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet will bring their own spins to the classic holiday tale. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a “contemporary dance spectacle” that combines hip hop dance moves with Tchaikovsky’s original music; The Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet brings an international cast to the Fox Theatre, including stars of Ukrainian ballet. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is Dec. 13 and the Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet is Dec. 23.

Broadway in Atlanta will bring Anastasia to the Fox Theatre stage Dec. 6 to 11. The musical adaptation of the animated film follows the fictional story of Anastasia Romanov, long considered to be the last surviving member of the Russian royal family.

Emmy-winning and controversial comedian Louis CK will take the Fox Theatre stage Dec. 16.

If you’re looking for something to do New Year’s Eve, you can ring in the new year with Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane!

