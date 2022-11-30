Free, festive holiday performances take over Midtown Atlanta Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is helping ring in the holiday season with the Children’s Holly Jolly Celebration Street Performance this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, guests will be able to partake in various street activations, meet costumed characters, and enjoy community performances along Peachtree Street between 14th and 15th Streets. Guests can easily access the event space via MARTA, with the Arts Center station within walking distance.

For those unable to attend the festivities in person, Atlanta News First and Peachtree TV will be broadcasting live starting at 11 a.m.

There will be many other holiday-themed, family-friendly activities around Colony Square’s Front Loop and Plaza both Friday and Saturday. More information on the times and activities can be found here.

