Georgia Tech study backs up efforts by Atlanta councilmembers to scale back scooter ban

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new study suggests limiting the use of e-scooters in Atlanta has made traffic congestion even worse. Now there are new efforts to extend ride-time well past the current 9pm curfew.

Erin Robinson made the decision to curb her car when she moved to Atlanta just over four years ago for college.

“I feel like people can learn to love the city a little bit more via scooters,” said Robinson.

While she enjoys pedestrian life, she admits it’s not always easy, especially if you rely on an e-bike or e-scooter to get to work.

“If there are people that are doing it for work, then absolutely be able to do that. Or do other rideshare transportation, like MARTA. Make that more efficient,” said Robinson.

Atlanta’s overnight ban on e-bikes and e-scooters went into effect in 2019. The city cited safety concerns for riders at night. But nonprofit Propel ATL, a group with more than 30 years of pedestrian and bike safety advocacy, says there are better ways to keep riders safe on city streets.

“We understood the impetus behind the curfew, but at the same time we felt a better solution would’ve been to rapidly build out the city’s network of bike and scooter lanes,” said Rebecca Serna of Propel ATL.

A new study could help reinforce efforts by some city councilmembers to scale back the overnight ban. Researchers at GA Tech used the city’s 9pm to 4am ban to study its impact on traffic. They found when e-bikes and e-scooters weren’t available, most people chose to drive their own car or take a rideshare instead of public transportation - which led to an increase in commute times by 10 percent.

“If we have better bike lanes that could be used by scooters or something similar to that so that we can have different types of transportation in the city that would be great,” said Erin Robinson.

In all, five city councilmembers have signed onto the reduced curfew of 12am instead of 9pm. The full city council is slated to vote on that resolution at their Monday meeting.

