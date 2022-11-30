Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member.

Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.

In May 2017, Maurice Kent fired shots outside a Brookhaven nightclub following an argument. Soon after being arrested, he learned the 17-year-old in question may have spoken to law enforcement. In retaliation, Kent and several other gang members lured the 17-year-old to Bartow County and killed him.

Maurice Kent, Michael Kent and Christopher Nwanjoku were found guilty of RICO conspiracy.

Additional charges also resulted.

Maurice Antonio Kent: violent crime in aid of racketeering, discharging a firearm during the commission of those violent crimes and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Sentenced to 40 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Jamel Dupree Hughes: murder in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Sentenced to 26 years and two months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Cedric Sams, Jr.: murder in aid of racketeering and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Jennifer Foutz: aiding and abetting murder in aid of racketeering and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

DaSean Dorey: aiding and abetting murder in aid of racketeering and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Sentenced to ten years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

