Gov. Kemp responds to active shooter hoax calls at multiple Georgia high schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp is responding to reports of gunmen on campus at multiple Georgia high schools Wednesday morning.

Several coastal schools, including Savannah High and Valdosta High, received hoax calls about an active shooter on campus.

In a statement, Gov. Kemp praised law enforcement for their quick response and assured every resource available will be used to track down the individual(s) responsible.

Read my full statement on this morning's hoax calls regarding gunmen on school campuses: pic.twitter.com/V1aBiBAgRc — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 30, 2022

The governor says, “the FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism and we will diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.