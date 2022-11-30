Hawks hosting holiday food drive Dec. 2

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hawks will host a food drive during their home game Dec. 2.

Fans can bring canned or shelf-stable goods to drop-off locations at each gate in State Farm Arena. The food drive will help stock the Hawks’ Good Neighbor Pantry at Meals on Wheels Atlanta. The pantry was opened in January.

People who donate will get a voucher for 50 percent off any headwear purchased at the Hawks Shop on Dec. 2.

