House fire sparked by lightning strike in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lightning sparked a fire overnight at a home in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb Fire captain says it happened around midnight at a single-family home in Brookhaven. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the roof.

One resident and a dog made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the resident and their dog.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.