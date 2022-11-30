House fire sparked by lightning strike in DeKalb County
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lightning sparked a fire overnight at a home in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb Fire captain says it happened around midnight at a single-family home in Brookhaven. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the roof.
One resident and a dog made it out safely and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is providing assistance to the resident and their dog.
