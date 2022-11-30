Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

House fire sparked by lightning strike in DeKalb County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lightning sparked a fire overnight at a home in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb Fire captain says it happened around midnight at a single-family home in Brookhaven. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the roof.

One resident and a dog made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the resident and their dog.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A tree fell taking down utility lines on Mountain View Court in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Tree falls taking down utility lines on Mountain View Court in Paulding County
Tree down on power lines on Trinity Church Road in Cherokee County.
Trinity Church Road in Cherokee County closed after tree falls on power lines
House fire sparked by lightning strike in DeKalb County
House fire sparked by lightning strike in DeKalb County
Man shot during argument at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
Man shot during argument at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta