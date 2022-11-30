Interview: Nolan Madsen talks about Holly Jolly celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In observance of the upcoming Holly Jolly celebration, we interviewed Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta patient Nolan Madsen, 12, who was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called osteosarcoma at 8 years old.

Nolan is a true superhero and he was dubbed the bionic boy for his fighting spirit. He nicknamed his tumor “venom” like the bad superhero in the movies.

“We wanted to give the cancer a name, but neither of the children knew what cancer really meant or how scary that is.” So when Nolan suggested they call his tumor “Venom,” it was a done deal. “We nicknamed it ‘Venom,’ like the bad superhero we were gonna go in and get out,” Scott says.

The nickname was the best way for him to understand what cancer was when his parents Scott and KellyAnn Madsen had to explain it to him and his sister Mac.

Nolan’s tumor is located in his hip and will require a type of surgery where he would get a device implanted into his hip.

“To remove the tumor, you have to take a good part of the bone…so there’s no tumor left behind,” says Dr. Jorge Fabregas, the orthopedic surgeon who diagnosed Nolan. “So when you remove that tumor, there’s a significant deficit that’s left there. And in his case, it was his hip.”

As he was awaiting surgery and going through chemo, he wanted to still continue playing baseball, which he loves. He would go to practices with a walker and play games with tubes hanging out his jersey. Nolan lived up to his name bionic boy and set out to defeat his arch-enemy “venom”.

Nolan’s spirits always stayed high and remained positive throughout his treatment.

“There’s this one game we had and we were down by a lot, and we just really pushed through it and we actually won the game. So that kind of relates to the hospital—there’s always a chance, and you can do it,” Nolan says.

Nolan’s surgery was successful and his femur was replaced with an expandable titanium device that his doctors can lengthen as he grows. He beat the odds, he can walk again and continue playing baseball!

Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta is hosting its annual Holly Jolly Celebration in Midtown this Saturday.

Performances, characters and all kinds of entertainment are coming to Peachtree Street between 14th and 15th Streets.

It’s all to benefit Children’s and the more than one million patient visits the hospital manages annually.

The Holly Jolly Celebration is happening Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to noon at Colony Square. You can come out and join us on the square or you can watch it live on Peachtree TV or the Atlanta News First streaming app.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.