The Killers, Muse, The Lumineers headlining Shaky Knees 2023

Matt Bellamy of the band Muse performs in concert during their "Simulation Theory World Tour"...
Matt Bellamy of the band Muse performs in concert during their "Simulation Theory World Tour" at The Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta music festival Shaky Knees released its 2023 lineup, and The Killers, Muse and the Lumineers will headline.

The festival’s 10th-anniversary lineup also includes Hozier, Tenacious D and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Early posts from Shaky Knees had indicated that two of the headliners would be new to the festival, while one would be a returning headliner. The Killers and Muse have never played the festival; the Lumineers headlined the first Shaky Knees in 2013, when the festival was at Historic Old Fourth Ward Park. The 2023 edition will be at Central Park.

Shaky Knees is forging ahead despite the cancelation of Music Midtown 2022 due to a lawsuit. The festival will take place May 5 to 7. Presale will begin Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

