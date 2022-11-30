Long-time Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business.

The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the December 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:

“BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day of business will be Sunday, December 11th. For over 26 years Cameli’s has been a part of the Intown Atlanta landscape and we are incredibly proud to have been there in the earlier days that helped define Intown Atlanta. The last three years have taken their toll on us and we just simply can’t continue,” the owners wrote.

Increased costs, a lack of a rebound in customers, and other factors ultimately caused the family-owned restaurant to pull the plug.

The owners announced its pending December 11 closure, giving less than a two weeks notice on the decision. That was to allow regulars another chance to come by and give staff one last visit.

“We’d like to thank all of our incredible customers that weren’t afraid to visit our Ponce location back in the day. You are a rare breed. If you were there, you probably have some interesting stories, so feel free to share them. Also a special thank you to all of our current and past employees,” the post said.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.