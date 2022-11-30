Man shot during argument at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Neighbors were jolted awake by a loud argument, gunshots, and screeching tires overnight at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say a man and woman got into an argument at The Park at Castleton Apartments in the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way. Officers responded and found a man in front of a doorway with gunshot wounds.

Police say an Ohio man in his 30s was shot multiple times in his face and backside. He was rushed to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim has been staying with a friend at the apartment complex for the last couple of months. They say his friend was not home at the time of the incident.

The victim does have a girlfriend, but police say they cannot confirm she is the shooter at this time.

Right now, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains active.

