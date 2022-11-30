MARTA to run more frequent train service for SEC Championship Game
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA announced it will run more frequent train service through downtown Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game this Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium between the University of Georgia Bulldogs (UGA) and Louisiana State University Tigers (LSU).
MARTA Police and Rail Services personnel will be helping to load and unload the trains.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
