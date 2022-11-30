Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

MARTA to run more frequent train service for SEC Championship Game

MARTA train in Atlanta
MARTA train in Atlanta(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA announced it will run more frequent train service through downtown Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game this Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium between the University of Georgia Bulldogs (UGA) and Louisiana State University Tigers (LSU).

MARTA Police and Rail Services personnel will be helping to load and unload the trains.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) sprints his way to a 34-yard touchdown run against...
Georgia’s surging running game to test LSU in SEC title game
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Georgia will break absentee ballot record for a midterm runoff, secretary of state predicts
Officials say a dispute over barking dogs led to a woman being shot in Flowery Branch.
Dispute over barking dogs leads to shooting in Hall County
A family escaped an early morning house fire in Cherokee County.
Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County