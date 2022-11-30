MARTA to run more frequent train service for SEC Championship Game

Prior to the game, trains will run every 10 minutes on the Red/Gold Line between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station and on the Blue/Green Line between Ashby Station and King Memorial Station.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., MARTA will run a shuttle train between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station to move people to the game.

After the game, extra trains will be placed into service and will run every 8-10 minutes on the Red/Gold Line between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station and 6-8 minutes on the Blue/Green Line.