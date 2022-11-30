Nobu Hotel & Restaurant opens 1st Georgia location at Phipps Plaza

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nobu Hotel & Restaurant opened its first Georgia location at Phipps Plaza.

The hotel features 152 guest rooms, a rooftop pool, corporate conference rooms and a fitness center. The restaurant serves Japanese cuisine in a 10,000-square-foot space.

“It’s an honor to launch the Nobu brand in Atlanta’s vibrant Buckhead community at Phipps Plaza,” said Nobu Hospitality Group CEO Trevor Horwell. “Our approach to hospitality – embracing sophisticated accommodations and outstanding cuisine – will offer guests the ultimate luxury lifestyle experience in the heart of Atlanta.”

The Atlanta location is Nobu’s 21st in the U.S. and Canada; the next nearest location is in Miami.

