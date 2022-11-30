Rome International Film Festival to host ‘Her Name Was Hester’ encore screening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) will host an encore screening of the documentary ‘Her Name Was Hester’ Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rome City Auditorium. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Director Brian Campbell. Hester was the festival’s opening night film and screened to a sold-out audience.

The film follows Stacie Marshall as she moves back to her ancestral farm in Dirt Town Valley, Georgia. Marshall wrestles with her farm’s slave-holding history tries to find a way to make amends.

She is approached by the New York Times in the process, and it ends up on the cover of the newspaper. Marshall’s family passed down a story concerns Hester, an enslaved woman who served as a wet nurse to her ancestors and was eventually buried among them. The story prompts Marshall to engage in genealogical research and reconciliation efforts with her neighbors. Along the way, she makes a surprising and emotional discovery that will change the community forever.

“The outpouring of love and support expressed by the greater Rome Community was overwhelming,” said Betty Mosley and Stacie Marshall. “We are grateful for those who came to the premiere of Her Name Was Hester and are excited about the encore screening.”

Tickets are $10 and the proceeds benefit the Hester Heritage Foundation and the Rome International Film Festival. Tickets can be purchased here. People who had an all-access pass to RIFF can attend the screening at no cost.

