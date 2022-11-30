Sandy Springs synagogue launches ‘addressing antisemitism’ initiative for young people

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It is a tough conversation, but a conversation that young people at Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs wanted to have amid rising incidents of antisemitism.

Rabbi Bradley Levenberg said the Addressing Antisemitism Initiative put together a training session for teens and parents to discuss the best ways to respond to antisemitism.

Tenth grader Abi Streger told Atlanta News First she recently experienced antisemitism at school for the first time, shortly after rapper Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks.

RELATED: Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, Kanye West.

“I was walking down the hallway and there were two kids behind me and one was like ‘so you really hate the Jews?”, she said. “And the other one was like ‘yea, it’s because of that post, isn’t it?”

In some cases, the teens haven’t directly experienced antisemitism, but in other cases, they have and weren’t sure how best to respond.

“Some of our kids feel more comfortable confronting and some of our kids feel uncomfortable doing that,” Rabbi Levenberg said. “So our teens were able to hear from each other and develop some strategies.”

There’s been a rise in antisemitism across the country.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League showed Georgia saw an increase of 133% in 2021 compared to 2020, with some of those incidents reported in metro Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.