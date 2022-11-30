Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Seven Lions to play Coca-Cola Roxy Apr. 24

Seven Lions
Seven Lions(Live Nation Entertainment)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DJ, record producer, and instrumentalist Seven Lions will play the Coca-Cola Roxy Apr. 24.

The dubstep DJ is on tour in support of his first studio album, Beyond the Veil, which was released in October. It was his first album after 10 years’ worth of EPs and singles.

The artist presale begins Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and the general on sale begins Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Electric vehicle charging stations scatter in rural areas of Georgia
Lawmakers working on the future of electric vehicles in Georgia
Girls flag football
Girls flag football is the fastest growing sport in Georgia high schools
17-year-old girl with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County
17-year-old girl with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County
Acworth man arrested for allegedly firing gun, damaging property
Facebook group leads Atlanta families to free gifts, decor, and food for holidays