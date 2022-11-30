Seven Lions to play Coca-Cola Roxy Apr. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DJ, record producer, and instrumentalist Seven Lions will play the Coca-Cola Roxy Apr. 24.

The dubstep DJ is on tour in support of his first studio album, Beyond the Veil, which was released in October. It was his first album after 10 years’ worth of EPs and singles.

The artist presale begins Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and the general on sale begins Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.