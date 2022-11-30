ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are several toy drives and giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

Here is a list of the giveaways and toy drives:

2022 Community Christmas Dinner + Toy Giveaway

When: December 23 from 2 - 4 p.m.

Where: Hinson Family Life Center Shiloh SDA Church 810 Church Street SE Smyrna

What: The annual Community Christmas dinner and toy distribution will include a complimentary family meal kit.

Mark Carroll and Friends Annual 2022 Toy Drive Christmas Party

When: December 16 from 7:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Where: 775 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

What: The annual Mark Carroll and Friends toy drive will feature toy donations to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. This is a ticketed event.

Free Christmas Storytime Read-Aloud and Toy Giveaway

When: 3-6 p.m. December 17

Where: New Black Wall Street 8109 Mall Parkway

What: After a Christmas story is read to the children, they will receive a free stocking stuffer and participate in the toy giveaway.

Oglethorpe County Public Safety Toys for Tots Drive

When: December 4 from 2 -5 p.m.

Where: 718 Athens Road, Lexington

What: Toys will be collected to benefit Oglethorpe County residents.

Mommy and Me Winter Wonderland

When: December 18 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Underground Atlanta at 50 Upper Alabama Street

What: A Winter Wonderland celebration where parents and children will enjoy fun-filled activities including a toy drive, photos with Santa, prize giveaways, and more.

Christmas Toy Giveaway

When: December 23 at 3 p.m.

Where: Centerville Community Center at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville

What: Christmas Toy Giveaway and free food

Fairburn Youth Center 1st Annual Holiday Expo

When: December 10 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Fairburn Youth Center at 149 Southwest Broad Street in Fairburn

What: A holiday expo that includes giveaways, Christmas shopping, a game truck, and a food vendor.

Kids Holiday Tech Festival and Toy Drive

When: December 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: 630 North Avenue NW Atlanta Suite 200

What: A holiday tech festival and toy drive hosted by Kids Next Code, an organization that educates underserved youth in tech-related courses. The free event will feature food and beverages. Toy donations will be collected and donated to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to news@wanf.com.

