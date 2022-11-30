Tree falls taking down utility lines on Mountain View Court in Paulding County

DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Heavy wind and rain caused a tree to fall early Wednesday morning, snagging utility lines in Paulding County.

A tree fell in the front yard of a home on Mountain View Court in Dallas. Luckily, it fell away from the house, and nobody was injured.

As the tree came down, it narrowly missed hitting some vehicles parked in the driveway, but it did take down some utility lines.

#FirstAlert: Drive safely this morning! During the overnight downpour, a falling tree snagged utility lines in Paulding County. https://t.co/3d5la8g7YF @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/HeYG22L0K7 — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) November 30, 2022

A few homes lost power, but crews quickly responded, and the power is back on now.

There are still some other utility lines down on the ground, and workers are expected to get those fixed later today.

As always, stay away from downed utility lines because you never know if it’s a live electrical wire, and you don’t want to take any chances.

