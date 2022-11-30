Positively Georgia
Two arrested after police seize 21k grams of marijuana, loaded handgun

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAPEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were arrested after police seized nearly 22,000 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun on Monday.

According to Hapeville police officials, the flock camera system alerted officers of a stolen vehicle entering the city.

Officers located the stolen vehicle driving on Dogwood Drive and “apprehended two subjects.” Officers “confiscated 21,989 grams of marijuana with a street value of $329,835 and a loaded handgun,” according to officials.

