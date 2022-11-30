Two arrested after police seize 21k grams of marijuana, loaded handgun

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were arrested after police seized nearly 22,000 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun on Monday.

According to Hapeville police officials, the flock camera system alerted officers of a stolen vehicle entering the city.

Hapeville police seize marijuana on Dogwood Drive on Monday. (Hapeville Police Department)

Officers located the stolen vehicle driving on Dogwood Drive and “apprehended two subjects.” Officers “confiscated 21,989 grams of marijuana with a street value of $329,835 and a loaded handgun,” according to officials.

Hapeville police seize marijuana on Dogwood Drive (Hapeville Police Department)

