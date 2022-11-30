WATCH: Atlanta police provide update after 2 teens die near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are expected to provide an update on a shooting investigation that left two teens dead near Atlantic Station on Saturday.

According to APD, a group of juveniles was seen at Atlantic Station and escorted off the property by off-duty police officers and staff.

That’s when the group reportedly made their way to 17th Street near the Interstate 75 overpass, where officials say a dispute broke out.

The dispute escalated to gunfire on the 17th Street bridge, killing two people and injuring five others.

The first victim was confirmed to be 12-year-old Zyion Charles.

On Wednesday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner identified 15-year-old Cameron Jackson as the second shooting victim. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.

“We’re torn up right now because you can never imagine a 12-year-old losing his life to senseless gun violence,” said Sandra Durden, the grandmother of Zyion Charles. “It could have been avoided.”

During a press conference held over the weekend, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called the incident devastating.

According to the mayor, each person involved in the shooting was between 12 and 21.

“Last night, there were 26 Atlanta Police Department police officers here working along with the ten security guards that were here at Atlantic Station. Police presence, all we have done, still resulted in this incident occurring,” said Mayor Dickens.

Atlanta police say they will provide more details on the investigation during a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

