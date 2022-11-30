Woman shot during argument over barking dog in Flowery Branch, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Flowery Branch police say a woman was shot after an argument over a barking dog escalated into a home invasion.

Fonda Spratt allegedly entered a woman’s home on Chattahoochie Street in Flowery Branch to complain about her barking dogs. Spratt then shot the woman several times. The victim is expected to survive.

Spratt has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.