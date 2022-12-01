Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

22-year-old man shot and killed on Estates Court in Norcross

(Unsplash)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man found shot in the head in Norcross has died.

Police found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga with a gunshot wound to the head Nov. 27. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died. Little else is known about Riveria-Zuniga or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I-20 shooting investigation
Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation
A vacant apartment building went up in flames early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta.
Fire breaks out overnight at vacant apartment building in southwest Atlanta
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Country star Morgan Wallen announces Truist Park tour stop
Fire destroys empty apartment building in Hammond Park
Fire destroys empty apartment building in Hammond Park