22-year-old man shot and killed on Estates Court in Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man found shot in the head in Norcross has died.

Police found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga with a gunshot wound to the head Nov. 27. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died. Little else is known about Riveria-Zuniga or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.