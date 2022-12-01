5 Atlanta youths move into their own apartments after living on the streets

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From unhoused to homebound! Five Atlanta youths are moving into their very first apartments today! They have overcome so much to get the keys to their own space.

KJ Kegler is 23 years old. She spent her childhood in group homes, and years after, couch jumping or sleeping on the streets. An organization she used to work with when she was in the foster care system pointed her to Covenant House Georgia. It has been 6 months and KJ is moving into her very own apartment.

“Covenant House Georgia serves young people ages 16 to 24 overcoming homelessness and escaping trafficking,” said Dr. Alie Redd, CEO of Covenant House Georgia.

”It feels good to have people actually care about you,” said KJ.

She is one of 5 young people who moved into Covenant House Georgia’s Gift of Hope Apartments, Thursday. There are tiers of housing and programming at the organization. The Gift of Hope Apartments is the newest housing edition.

Residents here will have safe housing while continuing to work through Covenant House Georgia programs that get them prepared for full independence.

”To see them get to this point, to be able to exhale a little bit, know that they are in a safe environment, a trusting environment to be able to thrive,” said Alfred Garner with Covenant House Georgia.

”If younger me saw an interview like this, I probably would’ve had a little more faith that life would get better,” said KJ.

