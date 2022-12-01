Amidst record turnout in Senate runoff, are long lines a simple burden or voting barrier

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - By 5 o’clock on Wednesday, state election officials reported that more than one million ballots have already been cast in the high-stakes Senate run-off election.

“We’ve gone over the million mark, which is a great thing with two more days of early voting plus election day to go,” said Gabriel Sterling, Chief Operating Officer of the Secretary of State’s Office.

Sterling has felt heat on social media over long lines at many polling places across metro Atlanta.

Atlanta News First has monitored wait times and recognized that some Fulton County locations have seen wait times surpass 150 minutes.

“We have layer upon layer upon layer of problems,” said Anthony Michael Kreis, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State University.

Kreis said recently-passed legislation has created “unnecessary burdens” for Georgia voters.

“This is not a policy failure, but it’s an intentional design of the state law, SB202, which makes it harder to vote,” said Kreis, in an interview with Atlanta News First.

Through SB-202, the runoff election timeline has condensed from about three weeks to roughly one week.

Kreis points to the tighter timeline as an explanation for the record-breaking turnout.

“Yes, we have record-breaking turnout, but we have record-breaking turnout because the State has given voters fewer options and has pressured people to make choices they may not otherwise make,” he said.

In addition, SB202 increased the workload for election workers & restricted access to private grant funding for local election boards. More work + less resources + restrictions on absentee voting + condensed runoff period = long lines for Georgians. https://t.co/7odH5WMNlT — Bee Nguyen 🐝 (@BeeForGeorgia) December 1, 2022

Sterling went on the defense on social media on Wednesday, standing by the state’s election process.

There are going to be lines in early voting. Counties make decisions on locations and staffing and I am sure they made what they thought were the best decisions w/ the resources they have available. Location and trained poll worker availability are the Choke points. #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 30, 2022

“The polarizing environment we have, everybody wants to attribute everything in the election administration to some kind of nefarious political maneuver. It’s not,” said Sterling, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Wednesday.

“Everybody is just doing the best they can with the resources they have to serve the voters of Georgia under the law,” Sterling continued.

Sterling said early voting is a convenience and voters should do their due diligence and check wait times ahead of time where applicable before heading to a polling place.

He said he expects state lawmakers to debate over the future of the runoff timeline in the upcoming legislative session.

Kreis said state lawmakers should consider reverting the runoff schedule back to a longer timeline or consider a ranked-choice voting system that would eliminate the need for in-person voting in a run-off.

“And then voters don’t have to come back a second time and we don’t have to have a compressed time schedule that we do for this runoff,” Kreis said.

Essentially a ranked-choice option, which other states have implemented, asks voters to rank their preferred candidate in the case of a runoff on their general election ballot.

