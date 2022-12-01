Atlanta based UPS reminds customers to protect packages from being damaged or stolen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today is National Package Protection Day, and Atlanta-based UPS is reminding customers not only to protect the deliveries they’re expecting from being stolen but also to make sure the items they’re shipping to others arrive on time and in one piece.

UPS is gearing up for a busy holiday season, not just for its drivers, but also for its more than 5,100 stores nationwide.

“A lot of the stores across the nation are increasing their hours to make sure that we’re here for you no matter what time of the day it is to make sure that you’re accommodated,” said Rachel Artiste, a UPS store owner.

Here are some key dates to keep in mind:

Tuesday, Dec. 20 is the last day you can use UPS’s 3-day option to ensure your package arrives in time for Christmas.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 is the last day to use the 2-day option.

Thursday, Dec. 22 is the last day to use the next-day option.

“And if you’re short on time and haven’t been able to get your items packed up, just bring them to the UPS store, and we will get them packed and shipped and guaranteed for their safe arrival,” said Artiste. “That is part of our pack-and-ship guarantee promise.”

If you plan to pack a box yourself, shipping services ask that you make sure to use bubble wrap or other approved cushion products to make sure your items don’t get crushed.

Also, use proper shipping tape.

“Masking tape and duct tape don’t always work as well when adhering to cardboard,” Artiste said.

UPS expects the busiest shipping days to be Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

