Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Nov. 20 shooting.

Police responded to 25 Peachtree St. SE just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police are still trying to determine why the shooting happened.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

