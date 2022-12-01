Congressional Black Caucus elects Georgia U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath as secretary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has elected new leadership for the upcoming 118th Congress, and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is its new secretary.

McBath, a Democrat, recently was re-elected to her third term in Congress, now representing metro Atlanta’s newly drawn 7th congressional district.

The CBC was created by Black congressional members. In the late 1960s, U.S. Rep. Charles Diggs (D-Mich.) created the Democracy Select Committee, where Black lawmakers could discuss common political challenges and interests.

After the Civil Rights Movement, the number of African American members of Congress rose from nine to 13, and the DSC decided a more formal space was needed. Thus, the CBC was officially established in 1971.

“I was born in the heart of the Civil Rights movement; my father was the Illinois branch president of the NAACP,” McBath said. “In our household it was expected that from the moment we could walk, we’d be marching as well.”

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) is the new chairman; Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) is first vice chair; Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.) is second vice chair; and Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.) is the caucus’s new whip.

In November, McBath defeated Republican Mark Gonsalves in the Democratic-leaning district.

Due to the 2022 census, Georgia legislative leaders were required to redraw all of the state’s legislative and congressional maps. Prior to redistricting, McBath represented the 6th district.

But the state’s GOP-led legislature redrew the district’s boundaries to make it more Republican leaning. McBath and fellow Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux were redrawn into the same district, and McBath defeated Bourdeaux earlier this year into the latter’s 7th district. McBath defeated Bourdeaux in this year’s May Democratic primary.

The district includes portions of the northeast metro Atlanta and covers most of Gwinnett County and part of Forsyth County.

McBath ran for the House in 2018 and defeated Republican incumbent Karen Handel.

