Conyers police looking for suspect in I-20 ‘road rage’ shooting

Wessoloski Kelley
Wessoloski Kelley(Conyers Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a suspect in a “road rage” incident on I-20 in Conyers.

Wessoloski Kelley is accused of firing a gun at another driver. Kelley was driving a black 2014 Dodge Charger with the license plate RTG 1207.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

