Country star Morgan Wallen announces Truist Park tour stop

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.(Source: AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Country megastar Morgan Wallen announced a new world tour and he’s coming to Atlanta! He’ll play Truist Park June 2, 2023.

Wallen’s upcoming One Night at a Time Tour includes dates at 17 stadiums. He has blown right past controversy to become one of the most successful country stars of his generation. His album Dangerous is the longest-running top 10 album by a solo artist in the history of the Billboard 200.

Parker McCollum will support Wallen at the Truist Park date.

Presale tickets will go on sale Dec. 7. The general on-sale will begin Dec. 9.

