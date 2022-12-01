Fire breaks out overnight at vacant apartment building in southwest Atlanta
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vacant apartment building caught fire overnight in southwest Atlanta.
It happened early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in the Hammond Park area. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says it started around the second floor. Firefighters worked for hours to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
The apartment building has been vacant for several months.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.