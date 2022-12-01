Fire breaks out overnight at vacant apartment building in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vacant apartment building caught fire overnight in southwest Atlanta.

It happened early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in the Hammond Park area. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says it started around the second floor. Firefighters worked for hours to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

BREAKING: A fire has destroyed an empty apartment’s roof and top floor. Firefighters have been working to put this out since 2 this morning in Hammond Park. No one was hurt since this complex is vacant. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/6cVn612b7x — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) December 1, 2022

The apartment building has been vacant for several months.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

