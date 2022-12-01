Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fire breaks out overnight at vacant apartment building in southwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vacant apartment building caught fire overnight in southwest Atlanta.

It happened early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in the Hammond Park area. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says it started around the second floor. Firefighters worked for hours to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

The apartment building has been vacant for several months.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
APD
Video shows suspects in deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
Fire breaks out overnight at vacant apartment building in southwest Atlanta
De acuerdo con el reporte, el adolescente fue visto por última vez este viernes, con un traje...
Mothers Against Gang Violence offer solutions following 17th Street Bridge shooting