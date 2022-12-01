Fire at Douglas County home under investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a Douglas County home on Thursday morning.

According to Douglas County officials, authorities responded to the 6200 block of Ellis Street in Douglasville around 11:45 a.m.

“When units first arrived on the scene, they could see billows of smoke coming from the single-family house on the residential street,” said Fire and EMS Public Information Director Rick Martin. “The first initial firefighters on the scene attacked the fire that was coming from the attack and put the fire out.”

According to officials, no injuries were reported and the people who were home at the time of the fire “safely evacuated from the home.”

There is no official word as to how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Douglas County fire under investigation (Douglas County Fire Department)

“We’re pleased the house had a working smoke detector, which could be heard blaring as firefighters first arrived on the scene,” said Deputy Fire Chief of Operations, Miles Allen. “We’re thankful to the Douglasville Police Department for assisting with traffic control and thankful to the E-911 Operators who handled the calls to dispatch us.”

