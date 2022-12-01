Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 50s this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be a wonderful afternoon in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 55°

Normal high - 59°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’s a nice day in metro Atlanta, but you’ll need the jacket the entire day with highs below average in the mid 50s.

Forecast for Atlanta Thursday
Forecast for Atlanta Thursday(Atlanta News First)

It’ll stay dry through the end of the week, but changes are coming this weekend. Several weak fronts will move through north Georgia starting Saturday, which will keep a chance of showers in your forecast Saturday through the beginning of next week.

Saturday is a First Alert due to spotty showers. Not much rain is expected, but if you’re headed to any events Saturday morning and afternoon, you’ll likely have to dodge the showers.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

