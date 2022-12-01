Former Falcons player arrested for stealing charging chord from bag at airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former NFL player Damian Alexander Parms, who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, was arrested Nov. 23 for allegedly stealing a charging chord from someone’s luggage.

According to Atlanta Police Department, a man walked into airport their precinct shortly after 10 a.m. at the airport and reported that his Prada bag had been stolen from a luggage carousel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

The preliminary investigation revealed that the bag in question had been illegally removed by another unknown man wearing black shades, pajamas with blue squares, white shoes, a white skullcap and possibly white T-shirt.

A lookout was given over the radio for the suspected thief, who was last seen headed to the MARTA train.

At around 1 p.m., that man was spoted by two officers at the airport. They stopped the man, later identified as Parms, and asked him where the bag was that he took that morning. Parms reportedly told the officers that he took the bag to the North Terminal and dropped on Spirit Airlines’ carousel. The officers found the bag and it was determined the only item that was taken was a charging chord.

It is unknown why Parms was at the airport that day. When asked by the officers if he had a plane ticket, he responded he did not.

Parms was arrested and transported to Clayton County Jail. He is being charged with the removal of baggage, freight or other items transported by a bus or stored in a terminal.

Parms, who was a defensive back, was released by the Falcons the same year he was drafted. After that, he was signed by Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers. It appears that Parms never played in a regular season game.

