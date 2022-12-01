Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia Tech’s Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key talks to the team along the sideline during the...
Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key talks to the team along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced Wednesday that three assistant coaches will not return next season.

Key said offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla will not return.

Key was Georgia Tech’s interim coach before he was promoted to the full-time position Tuesday.

Key had been assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Geoff Collins was fired on Sept. 26. Following a 1-3 start under Collins, the Yellow Jackets were 4-4 under Key for a 5-7 finish.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs after catching a pass during the second half of...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury
Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) controls the ball during an MLS soccer match...
Atlanta United signs free-agent midfielder Derrick Etienne
Girls flag football
Girls’ flag football is the fastest growing sport in Georgia high schools
Atlanta Hawks Food Drive
Hawks hosting holiday food drive Dec. 2