Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill.

The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties.

Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills. Eligible clients may only receive a one-time payment per program year.

All potential clients who meet the requirements and guidelines of 60% of the median household income for Georgia, and are able to provide the following information may apply:

Proof of income for all household members 18 years of age and older for the last 30 days

Most recent gas bill

Most recent electric bill

Social security cards for all household members

Valid ID for the applicant and any household member over 60 years of age

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program opens to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. PCA will open its doors to applicants with appointments only. The appointment must be limited to the applicant only due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Heating assistance appointments can be made online at www.pcaction.org or by calling customer service at 404-537-4300. Due to high call volumes, PCA strongly encourages using its online appointment system. Once an appointment has been scheduled online, the applicant will have the option to complete the questionnaire and upload the required documents.

