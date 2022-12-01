Positively Georgia
Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation.

The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.

Officials will hold a press conference at the Conyers Police Department at noon to provide more information.

