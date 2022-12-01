Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation.

The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.

We are asking for anyone traveling on I-20 eastbound near Salem Road around 9:45 this morning to contact the police department. — Conyers Police (@ConyersPolice) December 1, 2022

TRAFFIC ALERT:



Two lanes of I-20 eastbound at Salem Road shutdown due to an investigation. — Conyers Police (@ConyersPolice) December 1, 2022

Officials will hold a press conference at the Conyers Police Department at noon to provide more information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.